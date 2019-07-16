Home

Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel
Betty Cammiss

Betty Cammiss Notice
CAMMISS Betty Joyce Sadly passed away on
5th July 2019, aged 87.
Betty was a very special lady
who was loved by everyone
who knew her, she will
be sadly missed by us all.

Funeral service to be held
at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Tuesday
23rd July at 11.15am.

Flowers welcome, may be sent to
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ
or donations in lieu, cheques payable to League of Friends at St Marys Hospital.

A wake will be held at
The Churchillian, Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, PO6 3LS.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 16, 2019
