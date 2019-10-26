|
|
|
YORK Beryl Passed peacefully away on
Sunday, 20th October 2019,
aged 102 years.
This wonderful Lady will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her Funeral will take place on
Friday, 1st November in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 4pm.
Flowers can be sent to Carrells Funeral Services, 4 Town Road, Havant, Hants PO9 1AN by Noon Friday 1st November, or Donations by cheque to
'The Salvation Army' and sent to
Major Watchorn, Portsmouth Citadel, 17 Lake Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4HA.
In memory of a much loved Aunt who will be sadly missed by Michael and Meryl, Susan, George and Sheila and their families.
'In loving memory of a dear Auntie who will be sadly missed by Nigel, Susan, Tracey and their families'.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 26, 2019