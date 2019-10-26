Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl York

Notice Condolences

Beryl York Notice
YORK Beryl Passed peacefully away on
Sunday, 20th October 2019,
aged 102 years.
This wonderful Lady will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her Funeral will take place on
Friday, 1st November in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 4pm.
Flowers can be sent to Carrells Funeral Services, 4 Town Road, Havant, Hants PO9 1AN by Noon Friday 1st November, or Donations by cheque to
'The Salvation Army' and sent to
Major Watchorn, Portsmouth Citadel, 17 Lake Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4HA.
In memory of a much loved Aunt who will be sadly missed by Michael and Meryl, Susan, George and Sheila and their families.
'In loving memory of a dear Auntie who will be sadly missed by Nigel, Susan, Tracey and their families'.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.