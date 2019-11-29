|
|
|
Price Beryl May Sadly passed away on
11th November 2019
at the age of 84 years.
Our darling Mum, we are heartbroken and miss you dearly. You have left us with so many happy memories and gave
us a lifetime of love.
Now you are reunited with our loving Dad, 'Your Bill', and are both at peace together.
Fly high our angels, we will love you forever…'Your Girls', Jan and Lorraine, sons-in-law Simon and Jeff and all your Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren xxxx
and not forgetting your mates Buddy and Max xx
Beryl, my dearly loved Sister.
You will always be in our hearts.
Love from Brenda xx Debbie, Neil
and family xx Jo, Neil and
family in Australia xx
Beryl, a dearly loved Cousin.
I will always remember
the happy times we shared.
God bless. Joyce x
A truly lovely lady who will be sadly missed. Love you always. Jill, Des, Andrew and families xxx
A service in celebration of
Beryl's life will be held on Friday
6th December 2019, 1.45pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Beryl are very welcome to attend. Flowers welcome, although donations
to the benefit of 'The Rowans Hospice' are being gratefully received and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 25-29 Park Parade,
Leigh Park, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 29, 2019