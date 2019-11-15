|
|
|
King Beryl Audrey Passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019, aged 90.
Much loved mother of Michael
and Stephen King, loving
widow of Harold King.
She will be very sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Alzheimer's Society (RCN 296645)
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
181 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 4HG.
Tel: 02392 372106
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019