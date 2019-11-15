Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl King

Notice Condolences

Beryl King Notice
King Beryl Audrey Passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019, aged 90.
Much loved mother of Michael
and Stephen King, loving
widow of Harold King.
She will be very sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Alzheimer's Society (RCN 296645)
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
181 Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 4HG.
Tel: 02392 372106
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -