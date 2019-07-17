|
HARDING Beryl Madeline Passed away peacefully on
1st July 2019.
A much loved cousin, aunt and friend,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service to celebrate
Beryl's life will take place at
Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 24 July at 2.45pm.
Please feel free to
wear colourful dress.
Flowers or donations if
desired for the Havant Orchestras
may be sent c/o Simon Thetford, Barrell's Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville, Hampshire P07 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 17, 2019