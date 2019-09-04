|
WAKLEY Bernard Passed away
25th August 2019
aged 93 years.
The much loved husband of Phyl Wakley, devoted dad of Steve and Paul,
father in law of Maxine and Sally,
loving grandad of Darren, Faye and Bo, great grandad of Lilly, Poppy and Frankie, will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
at Portchester Crematorium
on 11th September at 2.30 pm.
All welcome afterwards to celebrate Bernard's life at The Old Lodge, Alverstoke.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 4, 2019