Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:30
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Wakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Wakley

Notice Condolences

Bernard Wakley Notice
WAKLEY Bernard Passed away
25th August 2019
aged 93 years.
The much loved husband of Phyl Wakley, devoted dad of Steve and Paul,
father in law of Maxine and Sally,
loving grandad of Darren, Faye and Bo, great grandad of Lilly, Poppy and Frankie, will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
at Portchester Crematorium
on 11th September at 2.30 pm.
All welcome afterwards to celebrate Bernard's life at The Old Lodge, Alverstoke.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.