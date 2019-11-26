Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
16:00
St Edmund's RC Church
Horndean
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30
St Edmund's RC Church
Horndean
Bernard Griffin Notice
GRIFFIN Bernard (70)
Our beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Brother and Friend passed on peacefully with his family by his side on
Wednesday 20th November 2019.

Evening reception into St Edmund's RC Church, Horndean, PO8 9LR on Wednesday 4th December at 4.00pm followed by Requiem Mass on
Thursday 5th December at 12.30pm.

The family kindly request
family flowers only.
Donations to the Rowans Hospice in appreciation for all their wonderful care, may be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors, 380 London Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 26, 2019
