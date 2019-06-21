Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Paynter Beatrice
"Beattie" Passed away sadly on
10th June 2019, aged 85 years.

The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Fratton on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 2pm followed by the committal
at Kingston Cemetery.

Bright clothes are preferred to celebrate Beattie's life.

Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired by cheque made payable to
The Royal British Legion c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER. Tel 02392 863031 or you can make a donation online at Beattie's tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
