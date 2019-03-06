Cooper Barry Phillip (Born 11th March 1949)

Passed away at home on

11th February, aged 69.

Much loved husband of Julie, father of Matthew, Paul and Joanna-Marie & Grandfather to Jack, Charlie, Alfie, Mia, Harry, Sebastian, Lillian & Betty.

He will be sadly missed by

all his family and friends.

A ceremony celebrating his life will be held at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel on the 13th of March

at 13:00.

For those who wish to attend, it was Barry's wish, that the congregation wore light or bright colours.

The request is only flowers from the family and if you would like to donate in his name then they can be made to the "British Heart Foundation" care of

The Co-operative Funeralcare,

11 Rowner Rd, Gosport, PO13 9UB

or via the website https://barry-cooper.muchloved.com/ Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019