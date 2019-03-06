Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
11 Rowner Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO13 9UB
02392 502281
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:00
Portchester Crematorium South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Cooper


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barry Cooper Notice
Cooper Barry Phillip (Born 11th March 1949)
Passed away at home on
11th February, aged 69.
Much loved husband of Julie, father of Matthew, Paul and Joanna-Marie & Grandfather to Jack, Charlie, Alfie, Mia, Harry, Sebastian, Lillian & Betty.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A ceremony celebrating his life will be held at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel on the 13th of March
at 13:00.
For those who wish to attend, it was Barry's wish, that the congregation wore light or bright colours.
The request is only flowers from the family and if you would like to donate in his name then they can be made to the "British Heart Foundation" care of
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Rd, Gosport, PO13 9UB
or via the website https://barry-cooper.muchloved.com/
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.