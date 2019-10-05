Home

Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
14:15
Aldershot Crematorium, after at The Tweseldown
Church Crookham
SEIRY Barbara 'Babs' (nee Rumens) 92, died peacefully 20 September at Gracewell, Church Crookham. Previous long-time resident of Rowlands Avenue, Waterlooville.
Babs worked for many years at the local florist and was known as
'The Flower Lady'.
One of a kind, Babs will be sadly missed by brother Gerald, her nieces, nephews and all who knew her.
Funeral 2.15pm Thursday 10 October, Aldershot Crematorium, after at
The Tweseldown, Church Crookham. All welcome. No flowers but donations if desired to Rowans Hospice
via Co-op Funeral Care, Fleet.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 5, 2019
