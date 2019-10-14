Home

Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00
Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel
Barbara Manwaring

Barbara Manwaring Notice
MANWARING Barbara Mary Passed away peacefully
following a short illness on 4th October,
aged 80 years.

A beloved Mum and Nan who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral service will
take place at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel on
Wednesday 16th October at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, however,
donations in Barbara's memory made payable to British Heart Foundation,
or Rowans Hospice
may be sent c/o
Solent Funeral Services
82-84 High Street
Lee on the Solent
PO13 9DA
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 14, 2019
