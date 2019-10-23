Home

KNIGHT Barbara 'Babs' June
(nee Smith) Sadly passed away on
12th October 2019, aged 75 years.
A wonderful Wife,
loving Mum and adored Nanna.
Always there for us.
We will miss you so very much.
Peace at last.
Love Always
Ray, Martin, Ali and Luke xxxx
And Grandchildren, Lily,
Poppy and Josh xxx
Funeral service will be held at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium, on Wednesday 6th November at 1pm.
Everyone welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2019
