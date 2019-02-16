|
|
|
Hunt Barbara Joan Passed away peacefully with her family around her on 1st February 2019
aged 76 years.
Funeral service at Portchester Crematorium Monday 25th February 2019 1:45pm South Chapel. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made on Barbara's Online Memorial Page at www.timmatthewsfunerals.co.uk. where you can also leave a message of condolence and a donation to
The Portsmouth Hospital Charity where your donation will directly benefit The Stroke Unit there.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More