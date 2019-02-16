Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Barbara Hunt

Barbara Hunt Notice
Hunt Barbara Joan Passed away peacefully with her family around her on 1st February 2019
aged 76 years.
Funeral service at Portchester Crematorium Monday 25th February 2019 1:45pm South Chapel. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made on Barbara's Online Memorial Page at www.timmatthewsfunerals.co.uk. where you can also leave a message of condolence and a donation to
The Portsmouth Hospital Charity where your donation will directly benefit The Stroke Unit there.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 16, 2019
