|
|
|
Goss Barbara
(née Gerrard) Peacefully on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at Caeglas Residential Home,
Ffairfach, Llandeilo.
Barbara formerly of Pontypool, Willowbrook, Old Bedhampton, Hampshire and Salem, Llandeilo.
Beloved wife of the late Douglas,
much loved mother of Christopher, Andrew and David and a loving Nen (Nenny) of her eight granddaughters.
Funeral, Monday December 9th, 2019. Public service at All Saints Church, Catherington, Hampshire, PO8 0TD
at 1pm, followed by interment
at Catherington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Parkinsons UK c/o Clive and Sue Davies and Sons of IC & SM Davies Funeral Directors, Britannia House, Llandovery, SA20 0DD / Glyn Heulog, Ffairfach, SA19 6PD. Tel 01550 720636.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019