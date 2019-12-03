Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Goss

Notice Condolences

Barbara Goss Notice
Goss Barbara
(née Gerrard) Peacefully on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at Caeglas Residential Home,
Ffairfach, Llandeilo.
Barbara formerly of Pontypool, Willowbrook, Old Bedhampton, Hampshire and Salem, Llandeilo.
Beloved wife of the late Douglas,
much loved mother of Christopher, Andrew and David and a loving Nen (Nenny) of her eight granddaughters.
Funeral, Monday December 9th, 2019. Public service at All Saints Church, Catherington, Hampshire, PO8 0TD
at 1pm, followed by interment
at Catherington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Parkinsons UK c/o Clive and Sue Davies and Sons of IC & SM Davies Funeral Directors, Britannia House, Llandovery, SA20 0DD / Glyn Heulog, Ffairfach, SA19 6PD. Tel 01550 720636.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -