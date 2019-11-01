|
CHALMERS Barbara Elizabeth Sadly passed away on
10th October 2019.
She will be sadly missed by her
children Theodore, Bernice and
Barbara's partner Paul, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Services,
224 Dunsbury Way, Havant,
PO9 5BQ. Tel 023 9248 4499
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019