|
|
|
Boswell Barbara Jean
'Babs'
Who sadly passed away suddenly on 24th November 2019, aged 75 years.
Much loved wife of Bill, mum of Liz, Chris, Daffydd, grandma and
great-grandma who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Thanksgiving Service to take place
on Friday 13th December 2019 in
All Saints Church, Denmead at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to
CLIC Sargent
To
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2019