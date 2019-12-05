Home

South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
Barbara Boswell Notice
Boswell Barbara Jean
'Babs'
Who sadly passed away suddenly on 24th November 2019, aged 75 years.

Much loved wife of Bill, mum of Liz, Chris, Daffydd, grandma and
great-grandma who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Thanksgiving Service to take place
on Friday 13th December 2019 in
All Saints Church, Denmead at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to

CLIC Sargent

To
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2019
