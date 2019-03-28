|
|
|
BAILEY Barbara Mum, another year
and nothing changes.
It still hurts and never gets easier. If only you could come back just for one day, but i know it will never be.
So we just carry on.
Happy Birthday Mum, loving you more than you'll ever know. Joey xx.
Nana, getting older without you here is horrible and I would love you to be here now seeing everything.
Happy birthday to my favourite birthday girl.
Love you forever and always. Daisy xx.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More