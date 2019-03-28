BAILEY Barbara Thinking of you Mum on your special day. Goodnight, God bless, love you, see you in my dreams. Love, Mandy XX.



Remembering you is easy Mum, I do it every day I hold you tightly in my heart and there you will remain. My life has gone on without you but will never be the same. Remembering you on your special day Mum. Love, Billy and Hazel XX.



Remembering you today Mum as I do every day. Wish we could all be together again with all my heart.

Until we can, I'll see you in my dreams. Happy birthday Mum, love you always. Tanny and Lee XX.



Our Nan, come and play one more game with us and make us laugh again. Happy birthday Nan, love you. From all your grandchildren and great-grandchildren XX.



Babs, love as always. Char X. Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019