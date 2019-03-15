|
Tooze Audrey Passed away peacefully on
February 12th aged 93.
Much loved wife of the late Wally Tooze, loving mother of Margaret and
son-in-law Terry.
Funeral service to take place at Warblington Church, Havant, PO9 2TU on Friday 22nd March at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: British Heart Foundation or Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
47 High Street, Cosham, Hants,
PO6 3AX Telephone 02392 383460.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
