Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Audrey Rouse Notice
Rouse Audrey Barstow Passed away peacefully in
Jubilee House on 11th February
aged 95 years.

Always loved, always will be,
Lionel, Denisa, Sam,
Ethan & Amanda xxxxx

A service in celebration of Audrey's
life will be held on Friday 1st March,
11.15am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Audrey
are very welcome to attend.
Flowers or enquiries to
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2019
