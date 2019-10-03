|
|
|
Taylor Arthur Reginald Forever loving Husband to Sheila, Father to Sharon & Scott,
Marie & Nigel, Grandfather to
Rachael, Rebekah & Adam.
Sadly passed away at QA Hospital on 21st September 2019, aged 83 years.
The Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday 14th October at 11:15am. Flowers welcome or donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or send cheques made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE
(023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 3, 2019