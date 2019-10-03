Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Taylor

Notice Condolences

Arthur Taylor Notice
Taylor Arthur Reginald Forever loving Husband to Sheila, Father to Sharon & Scott,
Marie & Nigel, Grandfather to
Rachael, Rebekah & Adam.
Sadly passed away at QA Hospital on 21st September 2019, aged 83 years.
The Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday 14th October at 11:15am. Flowers welcome or donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or send cheques made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE
(023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.