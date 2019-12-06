Home

Rowe Arthur Dearest Dad,
All our lives we will miss you
as the years come and go,
but in our hearts you will live forever
because we love you so.
With all our love on your special day
Your Lyn and Alan xxxxx

Grandad
I never ask for miracles,
But today just one would do
To see the front door open
And see you walking through
We love you, Grandad.
Your Kelly, Calvin and Harry xxxxx

Today, tomorrow, my whole life through
I will never stop loving you
The tears I cry I can wipe away
But the ache in my heart
will always stay
We love and miss you, Grandad
Your Sam and Scott xxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019
