April Cox

Notice Condolences

April Cox Notice
Cox April Passed away peacefully at home on 20th November 2019, aged 86 years. Wife of the late Ron Cox.
MARRIED IN LIFE,
UNITED ONCE AGAIN
from your loving Son, Tony.

Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 18th December 2019,
in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant,
at 1.45pm

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
can be made by cheque payable to
The British Lung Foundation,
and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son.
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire,
PO10 7EG. Tel. No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 5, 2019
