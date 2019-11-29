|
|
|
Thrall Anthony Charles
"Tony" Retired Coach Driver for
Priory Coach Company, Gosport.
Passed away peacefully on
18th November 2019 aged 81 years.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1pm.
No flowers by request please but donations, if desired, by cheque made payable to Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER or you can donate on Tony's much loved page at www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 29, 2019