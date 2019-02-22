Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
147 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1SE
02392 581032
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:30
Portchester Crematorium
Anthony Stennett Notice
Stennett Anthony
'Tony' 'Stan' Sadly passed away on the
16th February, aged 83 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
wife Joyce, children, grandchildren,
his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or cheques, made
payable to The Alzheimer's Society,
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. 02392 581032
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2019
