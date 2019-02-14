Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:30
The Oaks Havant Crematorium
Anthony Lockwood Notice
LOCKWOOD Anthony Edward
'Tony' Passed away on Saturday 2nd February 2019, in Chichester.
A presenter of Angel Radio.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and listeners.
A service celebrating his life is to be held at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Angel Radio may be placed in the donations box at the crematorium after the service or may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral
Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
