|
|
|
LOCKWOOD Anthony Edward
'Tony' Passed away on Saturday 2nd February 2019, in Chichester.
A presenter of Angel Radio.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and listeners.
A service celebrating his life is to be held at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Angel Radio may be placed in the donations box at the crematorium after the service or may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral
Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More