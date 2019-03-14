|
|
|
HOTSTON Anthony Robert
(Bob) Sadly passed away on 8th March 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral will take place at the
Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 12.15pm on 19th March. Celebration of Bob's life to follow at Post Office Club, North End.
A wonderful husband, father and grandad, loved and missed by us all, Lisa, Sarah and all the family.
Love you Bob x x x x
No flowers by request,
any donations to Forever Together Funeral Care for Cancer Research.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2019
