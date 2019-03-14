Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:15
Oaks Crematorium
Havant
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Post Office Club
North End
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Hotston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Hotston

Notice Condolences

Anthony Hotston Notice
HOTSTON Anthony Robert
(Bob) Sadly passed away on 8th March 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral will take place at the
Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 12.15pm on 19th March. Celebration of Bob's life to follow at Post Office Club, North End.

A wonderful husband, father and grandad, loved and missed by us all, Lisa, Sarah and all the family.
Love you Bob x x x x

No flowers by request,
any donations to Forever Together Funeral Care for Cancer Research.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.