Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:00
Portchester Crematorium
Anthony Francis Notice
FRANCIS Anthony Robert
'Tony' So very sadly, Tony has passed
away after a short illness.
His funeral will take place at
Portchester Crematorium at 1pm on
Thursday 22nd August -
all are welcome at the crematorium and afterwards for refreshments at
The Jolly Taxpayer, 2 Eastbourne Road, Portsmouth PO3 6LN.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family. Flowers or donations to the R.N.L.I will be gratefully received at Barrells Funeral Directors,
Fratton Road, Portsmouth.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 17, 2019
