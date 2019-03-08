Services Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth) LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD Portsmouth , Hampshire PO1 5PA 023 9282 4831 Funeral service 15:00 Portchester Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Clover Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony Clover

Notice Condolences GLOVER Anthony Peter

(Tony) Sadly passed away on

28th February 2019, aged 77 years.

Tony passed away after a brave fight against cancer.



What can I say except that I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being my rock - your great sense of humour that you and I shared on many occasions, but most of all your unconditional love

Your Jan xxxx

My Dad - My Rock

Our hearts ache in sadness,

Our silent tears will flow,

For what it meant to lose you Dad,

No one will ever know.

Remembering you will be easy,

We'll do it every day,

Missing you is the heartache

that will never go away Dad.

Lots of love your broken daughter Lesley & Son Wayne xxxx

Dad

You have guided me from a little boy and all through my adult life with Sue, our children and our grandchildren.

Even though you have gone,

you will never leave us, as you will be forever in our hearts continuing to guide us always.

You truly were an amazing Dad.

Forever & Always love you Dave & Sue xx

Dad No 2

We will think of you as living

in the hearts of those you touched,

for nothing loved is ever lost

and you were loved so very much.

Sleep peacefully,

will be forever in our hearts.

Your broken hearted Clare & Dean xx

Grandad

Words can't describe how heartbroken we are to lose our strong, funny Grandad who meant the world to us!

We can only thank you for all the memories we shared.

You will remain in our thoughts and hearts forever until we meet again. Goodnight and God bless.

Adam, Anthony, Aimee, Serena, Toni & Nathan xxxxxx

Grumpy Grandad

We can't believe you have gone.

You were such an important

role model to us all.

We learnt from the best.

You will always be with us Grandad.

Love always Ben, Ray, Madeleine, Fran & Ben xxxxx

Great Grumpy Grandad

Night night, sleep tight Grumpy Grandad

Love, kisses & cuddles

Pippa & Ivy xx

Grandad

To our Grumps

We'll miss you always

Love your great grandchildren

Tegan, Lennon, Honey, Dennis, Eden & Charlie xxxxxx

When someone you love becomes a memory,

the memory becomes a treasure ....

In loving memory of our taxi, our spider-catcher, our putter-upper, our mender, our car fixer,

our Grandad Tony.

Lots of love Liam, Maddie, Abbie, Callum & Owen xxxxx

Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium

on Thursday 14 th March at 3.00pm.

All Friends Welcome.

Family flowers only but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK

may be sent c/o

Barrells Funeral Directors

245 Fratton Road Portsmouth PO1 5PA Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices