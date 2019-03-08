|
|
|
GLOVER Anthony Peter
(Tony) Sadly passed away on
28th February 2019, aged 77 years.
Tony passed away after a brave fight against cancer.
What can I say except that I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being my rock - your great sense of humour that you and I shared on many occasions, but most of all your unconditional love
Your Jan xxxx
..................................................................
My Dad - My Rock
Our hearts ache in sadness,
Our silent tears will flow,
For what it meant to lose you Dad,
No one will ever know.
Remembering you will be easy,
We'll do it every day,
Missing you is the heartache
that will never go away Dad.
Lots of love your broken daughter Lesley & Son Wayne xxxx
...................................................................
Dad
You have guided me from a little boy and all through my adult life with Sue, our children and our grandchildren.
Even though you have gone,
you will never leave us, as you will be forever in our hearts continuing to guide us always.
You truly were an amazing Dad.
Forever & Always love you Dave & Sue xx
...................................................................
Dad No 2
We will think of you as living
in the hearts of those you touched,
for nothing loved is ever lost
and you were loved so very much.
Sleep peacefully,
will be forever in our hearts.
Your broken hearted Clare & Dean xx
.....................................................................
Grandad
Words can't describe how heartbroken we are to lose our strong, funny Grandad who meant the world to us!
We can only thank you for all the memories we shared.
You will remain in our thoughts and hearts forever until we meet again. Goodnight and God bless.
Adam, Anthony, Aimee, Serena, Toni & Nathan xxxxxx
...................................................................
Grumpy Grandad
We can't believe you have gone.
You were such an important
role model to us all.
We learnt from the best.
You will always be with us Grandad.
Love always Ben, Ray, Madeleine, Fran & Ben xxxxx
...................................................................
Great Grumpy Grandad
Night night, sleep tight Grumpy Grandad
Love, kisses & cuddles
Pippa & Ivy xx
...................................................................
Grandad
To our Grumps
We'll miss you always
Love your great grandchildren
Tegan, Lennon, Honey, Dennis, Eden & Charlie xxxxxx
..................................................................
When someone you love becomes a memory,
the memory becomes a treasure ....
In loving memory of our taxi, our spider-catcher, our putter-upper, our mender, our car fixer,
our Grandad Tony.
Lots of love Liam, Maddie, Abbie, Callum & Owen xxxxx
...................................................................
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Thursday 14 th March at 3.00pm.
All Friends Welcome.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors
245 Fratton Road Portsmouth PO1 5PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More