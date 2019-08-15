Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
Holy Rood Church
Gosport Road
Stubbington
Committal
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30
Portchester Crematorium
BASSETT Anthony Leslie Peacefully, on August 5th 2019 in Stubbington, Hampshire.
Tony, dearly loved husband to Rona, father to Paul and Simon and grandpa to Taryn; brother to David, uncle to Chris and Sian and good friend to
all who knew him.
Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, Holy Rood Church, Gosport Road, Stubbington,
on Friday 30th August at 11:00am. Service of Committal thereafter at Portchester Crematorium, cortege arriving 12:30pm. Memorial donations in memory of Tony may be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o
Churcher and Tribbeck Funeral Directors, 16 Stubbington Green, Fareham. Hants PO14 2JG.
Tony will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 15, 2019
