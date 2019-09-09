|
|
|
STEVENSON Annie Passed away in
Latham Lodge Rest Home,
on Thursday 29th August, aged 95 years.
A loving Aunt and Great Aunt to all of her family and a dear and loyal friend to so many people, we shall all miss her very much. Now reunited with her beloved husband Bill, after so many years apart, they will be
"dancing together again"
which was her dearest wish.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 17th September in
Portchester Crematorium at 1:45pm.
Flowers welcome, but like the true Scot that she was, she would much prefer donations payable by cheque to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 10 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ. Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 9, 2019