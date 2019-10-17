Home

White Annette Passed away aged 58 years
on 5th October 2019
after a short illness.
Funeral Service will take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium,
Friday, 1st November at 10:45.
Family flowers only please.
And afterwards at The Still & West,
Old Portsmouth.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
can be made at
https://annette-white.muchloved.com
or by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
128 Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JS
Tel 02392 832151.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 17, 2019
