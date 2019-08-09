|
|
|
TOY Annette Frances Passed away on the 30th July 2019.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 13th August 2019, at
St Mary's Church, Hayling Island at 12.00noon.
Followed by a burial in the
adjoining Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, may be given to the Rosemary Foundation
c/o Grady's Family Funeral Directors, 23, Mengham Road, Hayling Island, PO11 9BG.
"Our loving mother and nan.
Your precious memory will comfort us today and give us strength for tomorrow. Love you forever.
From Steve, Simon & Jayne,
Jen & Dave, Suz & Martin and your grandchildren Adam, Hannah,
Henry & Isabelle xxxx"
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 9, 2019