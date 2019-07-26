Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
15:30
Portchester Crematorium
PO16 8NE
Ann Sneade Notice
Sneade Ann Evelyn Passed away peacefully on
18th July 2019 aged 61.
Much loved wife of Tom, loving mum of Richard and Hannah and nanny of Alice, Jonathan, Rachael, Charlotte and Ella. She will be sadly missed by all of
her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium, PO16 8NE on 13th August 2019 at 15.30.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 26, 2019
