Whitbread Angela It is with great sadness that
Angela Whitbread; former Mayor of Gosport, peacefully passed away on 15th June 2019 at Rowan's Hospice. Much loved Wife to Bob, Mother to Sarah and Jonathan, Grandmother to Alex, Olivia, Joseph and Noah,
Sister to Susan. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Faith's Church, Lee-on-the-Solent on Wednesday 3rd July at 11am.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Rowan's Hospice c/o
Ruby Funerals, 175 High Street,
Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9BX
Published in Portsmouth News on June 24, 2019
