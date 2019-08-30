Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funerals Ltd (Gosport)
2 Stoke Parade
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1QE
023 9250 1128
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Ostler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Ostler

Notice Condolences

Angela Ostler Notice
OSTLER Angela Passed away in QA Hospital on 20th August 2019.
She is sadly missed by her loving
family and all her many friends.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 1.45pm.
Should anyone wishing to place a flower with Angela after the service,
a white Lily would be preferred
Donations if so desired, cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK c/o
Ruby Funerals, 2 Stoke Parade, Gosport, PO12 1QE, 023 9250 1128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.