OSTLER Angela Passed away in QA Hospital on 20th August 2019.
She is sadly missed by her loving
family and all her many friends.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 1.45pm.
Should anyone wishing to place a flower with Angela after the service,
a white Lily would be preferred
Donations if so desired, cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK c/o
Ruby Funerals, 2 Stoke Parade, Gosport, PO12 1QE, 023 9250 1128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019