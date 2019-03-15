|
|
|
WATSON Andrew Lothian
'Andy' Passed away at home on
17th February 2019, aged 79 years.
Andy's sister-in-law Nancy and his Niece and Nephews families,
would like to inform you that his
funeral service will be held on
Friday 22nd March 2019 in
Portchester Crematorium
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be
made to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Solent Funeral Services,
82 - 84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA. Tel: (02392) 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
