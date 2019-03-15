Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
14:30
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Watson

Notice Condolences

Andrew Watson Notice
WATSON Andrew Lothian
'Andy' Passed away at home on
17th February 2019, aged 79 years.
Andy's sister-in-law Nancy and his Niece and Nephews families,
would like to inform you that his
funeral service will be held on
Friday 22nd March 2019 in
Portchester Crematorium
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be
made to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Solent Funeral Services,
82 - 84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA. Tel: (02392) 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.