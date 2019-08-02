|
Drage Andrew James Sadly on Friday, 26th July 2019,
Andrew, passed suddenly but
peacefully away aged 58 years.
Dearly loved and cherished son
of Monica and the late Derek.
Devoted brother to Christopher,
Richard, Michael and Nicholas, a
treasured Brother in law and uncle
and great uncle to all his nieces and
nephews. Andrew was loved by
his family, friends, and will be sadly
missed by all but never forgotten.
Funeral Service will be held at Roath Court Chapel, James Summers
Funeral Care on Wednesday 7th August, 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu,
if desired, would be appreciated for
Wild Fowl & Wetlands Trust via a
retiring collection at the funeral home.
All enquiries to James Summers and Son, Roath Court, Newport Road, Cardiff. Tel. - 029 20484506
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 2, 2019