EMBER Alvern Albert 26th November 1931
- 15th February 2019.
Husband of the late Gwendoline Ember,
father of Richard & David
and fiancé of Dory Whitfield.
Late of Vosper Thorneycroft (Woolston), Giltspur Packaging (Totton), The Vision Research
Company (Havant)
as well as the Hampshire Jazz scene.
Funeral on March 15th 10.45
in the Chapel at St. Mary Extra,
Portsmouth Road, Southampton
SO19 9BJ, followed by burial.
Family flowers only. No black.
Donations, if desired, to
Countess Mountbatten House
via B Matthews, 146 Portsmouth Road,
Southampton SO19 9AP.
