Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00
Drayton Methodist Church
Newman Alice Of Langstone Court, Drayton, and formerly Kinross Crescent, Cosham, slipped quietly away from us in hospital on 1st February 2019.

Funeral service at Drayton Methodist Church 12pm on Tuesday 26 February followed by the committal at Portchester Crematorium.
All welcome to the services and to Langstone Court afterwards for a celebration of her life, wit and spirit.

Family flowers only, but donations to the Barth Syndrome Trust - as per Alice's wishes, would be most appreciated. No black please.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 16, 2019
