Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Alfreda Alexander Notice
Alexander Alfreda Elsie
'Freda'
formerly Davis
née Collins Passed away peacefully at
Bluebell Nursing Home on
27th August 2019, aged 98.
A service in celebration
of Freda's life will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 23rd September at 11:15am.
All who knew Freda are very welcome to attend. In accordance with Freda's wishes, no need to wear black and no flowers please. Although donations,
if preferred, are being gratefully received for the benefit of
"Bluebell Amenities Fund" c/o
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 9, 2019
