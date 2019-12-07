Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
13:45
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
View Map
Alfred Taylor Notice
Taylor Alfred William Passed away peacefully on
29th November 2019 aged 96.
Much loved by Louisa his wife
of 75 years, and his family.
He will be very sadly missed.
May the wind be always at his back.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Thursday 19th December at 1.45.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations can be made
at www.funrtalcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations,
or payable by cheque
to The Rowans Hospice
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 7, 2019
