Simmons Alfred Henry 'Alfie' Passed away peacefully in Southampton General Hospital on
19th June aged 88 years.
A dear father, father-in-law, grandfather & great-grandfather
who will be sadly missed by David,
Brian and families.
A service in celebration of Alfie's life will be held on Monday 22nd July, 11:15am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Alfie are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for 'Macmillan Cancer Support', and can be sent to The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5EG (023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on July 1, 2019