HUNTINGTON Alexander Gordon Passed away 25th June 2019, aged 84.
A much loved husband of Yvonne, father to Lesley, Philip and Geoff and their partners Dick, Bev and Marion, grandad to Mark, Richard, Leanne, Laura, Geoff, Gary and Nicky and great grandfather to 13.
Dad, you were our hero,
and will be sadly missed by us all.
Funeral to take place at Portchester Crematorium, 11th July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation
c/o and all enquiries to Solent Funeral Directors, tel 02392 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2019