Alan West

Alan West Notice
WEST Alan Passed away peacefully at home
on 3rd March 2019 aged 91 years.
Loving husband to June,
dad to John and Carl and
granddad to James, Nick and Danni, who will be very sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Porchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Tuesday 26th March, at 12.30. Family flowers only.
Donations to Marie Curie
c/o Nigel Chamberlain & Partners, Victoria Rd, Bishops Waltham,
SO32 1DJ Tel: 01489 892 640.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 13, 2019
