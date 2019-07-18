Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:30
St Mary's Church
Alverstoke, Gosport
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Donnelly

Notice Condolences

Alan Donnelly Notice
DONNELLY Alan Ernest Died peacefully on
10th July 2019, aged 96.
A loving husband to Margaret,
father to Sally, James,
William, Lucy and Ben.
Proud grandfather
and loyal friend to many.
A private cremation will be followed by a service of thanksgiving at
St Mary's Church, Alverstoke, Gosport on Monday July 29th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations will be welcome to the Stroke Association via Churcher and Tribbeck, Funeral Directors, 3 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hants PO12 1LT.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.