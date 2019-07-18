|
DONNELLY Alan Ernest Died peacefully on
10th July 2019, aged 96.
A loving husband to Margaret,
father to Sally, James,
William, Lucy and Ben.
Proud grandfather
and loyal friend to many.
A private cremation will be followed by a service of thanksgiving at
St Mary's Church, Alverstoke, Gosport on Monday July 29th at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations will be welcome to the Stroke Association via Churcher and Tribbeck, Funeral Directors, 3 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hants PO12 1LT.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2019