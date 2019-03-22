Home

AVERY Alan Frederick Passed away peacefully
on March 9th aged 73.
Former player/manager of Waterlooville FC.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Wednesday 10th April at 3.15pm.
All welcome.
The family kindly request donations to Cancer Research UK in lieu of flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or by
cheque to Cancer Research UK
c/o Paulsgrove Funeralcare,
181 Allaway Avenue, Portsmouth,
PO6 4HG. Tel: 02392372106
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
