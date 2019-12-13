Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William SMITH

Notice Condolences

William SMITH Notice
Bethany Free Presbyterian Church
Portadown SMITH William Woolsey M.B.E. Called Home 7th December 2019. The Minister, Session, Committee and Congregation of the above Church deeply regret the passing of their highly esteemed Ruling Elder and Founding Member and tender their deepest sympathy to his sorrowing family.
2nd Timothy 4 v 7 and 8. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness....
Published in Portadown Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -