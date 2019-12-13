|
|
|
Bethany Free Presbyterian Church
Portadown SMITH William Woolsey M.B.E. Called Home 7th December 2019. The Minister, Session, Committee and Congregation of the above Church deeply regret the passing of their highly esteemed Ruling Elder and Founding Member and tender their deepest sympathy to his sorrowing family.
2nd Timothy 4 v 7 and 8. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness....
Published in Portadown Times on Dec. 13, 2019