JEFFERS (Nee Dilly) Sheelagh Maureen passed away 20th August 2009. We little knew that morning, that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide and though we can not see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband John, daughter Emma and son-in-law Mark.
Published in Portadown Times on Aug. 16, 2019
